  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Viazzieuski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 10,984
In this location, our offer is one! A large house for summer holidays or for life all year r…
Housein Viazzie, Belarus
House
Viazzie, Belarus
108 m²
€ 21,969
House and large plot in a chic place. Reservoir on Svisloch – perfect water surface, pine fo…
2 room apartmentin Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,950
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the village.Bolshaya Gorozha1 / 2 & nbsp; a floor brick hous…

Properties features in Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
