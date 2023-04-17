Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Viazynski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 3,186
House for sale in the village of Vileysky district with a plot House for complete repairs or…
Housein Viazyn, Belarus
House
Viazyn, Belarus
49 m²
€ 10,924
Residential building for sale in the agricultural town of Viganyun Address: ag.Vyazyn, st.. …
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 6,282
For sale village house near the Vileysky reservoir! Address: d. Ponichichi, st. Forest 武 Ex…
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 4,552
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 132,004
House & ndash; fairy tale. On the shore of the Vileysky reservoir, in the most picturesque p…
Housein Viazyn, Belarus
House
Viazyn, Belarus
70 m²
€ 9,104
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 18,207
d. Ermolichi, Vileysky district.& nbsp ; 74 km. from MKAD in the Myadel direction. Log house…

Properties features in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir