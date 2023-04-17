Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Viazynski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 3,186
House for sale in the village of Vileysky district with a plot House for complete repairs or…
Housein Viazyn, Belarus
House
Viazyn, Belarus
49 m²
€ 10,924
Residential building for sale in the agricultural town of Viganyun Address: ag.Vyazyn, st.. …
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 6,282
For sale village house near the Vileysky reservoir! Address: d. Ponichichi, st. Forest 武 Ex…
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 4,552
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 132,004
House & ndash; fairy tale. On the shore of the Vileysky reservoir, in the most picturesque p…
Housein Viazyn, Belarus
House
Viazyn, Belarus
70 m²
€ 9,104
Housein Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 18,207
d. Ermolichi, Vileysky district.& nbsp ; 74 km. from MKAD in the Myadel direction. Log house…

