  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Viasiejski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Housein Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 22,884
House in the town of Popovtsy. Both the summer option and life throughout the year will. 25 …
Housein Viasieja, Belarus
House
Viasieja, Belarus
78 m²
€ 10,984
A residential building for sale in the village of Vesya, Slutsky district, 7 km from Slutsk,…
Housein Viasieja, Belarus
House
Viasieja, Belarus
53 m²
€ 8,055
For sale residential buildings with furniture in ag. Vesya. Total area 52.7 m ², residential…
Housein Viasieja, Belarus
House
Viasieja, Belarus
80 m²
€ 16,476
Residential building for sale in the town of Vesya, Slutsky district, 6 km from Slutsk, in a…

