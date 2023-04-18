Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Ushachy District
  5. Viarkudski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottagein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
226 m²
€ 228,840
Housein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 82,382
A cozy two-level house with a bathhouse at lake 2 level, walls - wood, brick, roof - cipher,…
Housein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 4,485

Properties features in Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus

