  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Ushachy District
  5. Viarkudski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartmentin Viarkudy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Viarkudy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 8,055
Cottagein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
226 m²
€ 228,840
Housein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 82,382
A cozy two-level house with a bathhouse at lake 2 level, walls - wood, brick, roof - cipher,…
Housein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 4,485

