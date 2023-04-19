Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Viarchovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Kalienkavicy, Belarus
House
Kalienkavicy, Belarus
43 m²
€ 4,577
House for sale in Kamenets district, ag. Kalenkovichi. Total area 43 / 17.3 / 8, 2 rooms. Pl…
Housein Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 3,661
The house in Kamenetsky district is a tree, the year of construction 1966, the internal area…

