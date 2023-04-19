Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Vietka District
  5. Vetka
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Vetka, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Vetka, Belarus
House
Vetka, Belarus
91 m²
€ 36,614
A good house for sale in good hands. Brick was built in 1983 and the roof was converted into…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir