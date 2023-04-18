Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Verkhnyadzvinsk District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Verkhnyadzvinsk District, Belarus

Borkavicki sielski Saviet
4
Valyniecki sielski Saviet
2
Asviejski sielski Saviet
1
7 properties total found
Housein Borkavicy, Belarus
House
Borkavicy, Belarus
38 m²
€ 1,730
For sale is not an expensive log house in an environmentally friendly zone - the agricultura…
Housein Borkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Borkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 819
In the Verkhnedvinsk district, 40 km. from Polotsk, a residential building in the village of…
Housein Borkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Borkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 4,552
In an ecological zone, in a picturesque place, in the Verkhnedvinsk district, the Borkovichi…
Housein Borkavicy, Belarus
House
Borkavicy, Belarus
86 m²
€ 13,656
Cottagein Valyncy, Belarus
Cottage
Valyncy, Belarus
137 m²
€ 24,580
Cottagein Asviejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Asviejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
258 m²
€ 126,541
Sell the cottage, the village of Velikoye Selo, Verkhnedvinsky district, Myadelskoye, for ex…
Housein Valyncy, Belarus
House
Valyncy, Belarus
66 m²
€ 6,191
In the agricultural town of Volyntsy, Verkhnedvinsky district, a two-story brick house with …

