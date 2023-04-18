Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Verkhnyadzvinsk District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Verkhnyadzvinsk District, Belarus

Asviejski sielski Saviet
1
Valyniecki sielski Saviet
1
2 properties total found
Cottagein Valyncy, Belarus
Cottage
Valyncy, Belarus
137 m²
€ 24,580
Cottagein Asviejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Asviejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
258 m²
€ 126,541
Sell the cottage, the village of Velikoye Selo, Verkhnedvinsky district, Myadelskoye, for ex…

