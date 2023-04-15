Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Vawkavysk District
Vawkavysk
Houses
Houses for sale in Vawkavysk, Belarus
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
91 m²
€ 46,832
For sale a spacious, solid house with a garden, garage, bathhouse in the area of « Bellakta …
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
244 m²
€ 68,447
A solid cottage for sale in the microdistrict of the Southern city of Volkovysk. The house o…
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
81 m²
€ 24,497
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
83 m²
€ 17,832
For sale a large strong house from a beam with a brick extension on Volya St. in Volkovysk. …
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
172 m²
€ 44,130
A large house for sale in Yatwezi with two 19 and 80 acre plots. Both sites are privately ow…
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
83 m²
€ 22,515
For sale a large house with two land plots. Four rooms, large kitchen, spacious bathroom. Al…
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
41 m²
€ 16,211
For sale a small house with a good plot of land on Lugovaya St. in Volkovysk. The house is w…
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
105 m²
€ 18,463
Preserved construction, all communications nearby, the house is small, the place is good. Th…
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
243 m²
€ 28,820
The house requires interior decoration. Smooth plot, fruit trees, quiet place. Near the vete…
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
84 m²
€ 15,310
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
79 m²
€ 24,317
Part of the house for sale in a quiet side street on Brest (, the second half can also be bo…
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
69 m²
€ 20,714
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
227 m²
€ 28,820
Large living space for sale in 2 km. from Volkovysk. The building has a total area of 227 sq…
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
264 m²
€ 23,416
Great unfinished house for sale in the south. A large parcel of land (14 acres) without tax.…
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
53 m²
€ 40,528
A solid compact house for sale in the central part of the city with a large parcel of land. …
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
137 m²
€ 43,230
Unworthy house for sale in Volkovysk (district -South). Modern layout: large kitchen-living …
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
106 m²
€ 27,919
The house is for sale on March 8 (behind Bellact) well-groomed, there are all the necessary …
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
49 m²
€ 15,310
House with a lake in a quiet, peaceful place, near the school, Youth School, Damba reservoir…
