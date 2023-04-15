Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

Vawkavysk
21
Subacki sielski Saviet
2
Hnieznauski sielski Saviet
1
Krasnasielski sielski Saviet
1
Padaroski sielski Saviet
1
Vaukavyski sielski Saviet
1
27 properties total found
Housein Vaukavyski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vaukavyski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 5,404
A small house for sale in the village of Biskuptsy near Volkovysk. Plot of 25 acres. You can…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
91 m²
€ 46,832
For sale a spacious, solid house with a garden, garage, bathhouse in the area of « Bellakta …
Housein Hnieznauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hnieznauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
19 m²
€ 6,124
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
244 m²
€ 68,447
A solid cottage for sale in the microdistrict of the Southern city of Volkovysk. The house o…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
81 m²
€ 24,497
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
83 m²
€ 17,832
For sale a large strong house from a beam with a brick extension on Volya St. in Volkovysk. …
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
172 m²
€ 44,130
A large house for sale in Yatwezi with two 19 and 80 acre plots. Both sites are privately ow…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
83 m²
€ 22,515
For sale a large house with two land plots. Four rooms, large kitchen, spacious bathroom. Al…
Housein Maculina, Belarus
House
Maculina, Belarus
83 m²
€ 14,410
House for sale in d. Mochulino ( Volkovysky district ), located 5km from p. Krasnoselsky, 9k…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
41 m²
€ 16,211
For sale a small house with a good plot of land on Lugovaya St. in Volkovysk. The house is w…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
105 m²
€ 18,463
Preserved construction, all communications nearby, the house is small, the place is good. Th…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
243 m²
€ 28,820
The house requires interior decoration. Smooth plot, fruit trees, quiet place. Near the vete…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
84 m²
€ 15,310
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
79 m²
€ 24,317
Part of the house for sale in a quiet side street on Brest (, the second half can also be bo…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
69 m²
€ 20,714
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
227 m²
€ 28,820
Large living space for sale in 2 km. from Volkovysk. The building has a total area of 227 sq…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
264 m²
€ 23,416
Great unfinished house for sale in the south. A large parcel of land (14 acres) without tax.…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
53 m²
€ 40,528
A solid compact house for sale in the central part of the city with a large parcel of land. …
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
137 m²
€ 43,230
Unworthy house for sale in Volkovysk (district -South). Modern layout: large kitchen-living …
Housein Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 44,130
Beautiful house in a quiet, quiet place. Asphalt entrance to the house. Near the city. The h…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
106 m²
€ 27,919
The house is for sale on March 8 (behind Bellact) well-groomed, there are all the necessary …
Housein Padarosk, Belarus
House
Padarosk, Belarus
120 m²
€ 15,310
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
49 m²
€ 15,310
House with a lake in a quiet, peaceful place, near the school, Youth School, Damba reservoir…

