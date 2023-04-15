Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Vawkavysk District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Vawkavysk District, Belarus
Vawkavysk
25
Roski sielski Saviet
3
Subacki sielski Saviet
1
Apartment
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 13,419
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 24,317
Excellent spacious apartment for sale on the fourth floor of a nine-story cooperative house …
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 30,621
For sale excellent one-bedroom apartment of original layout in a nine-story brick house in 2…
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 19,814
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment with good repairs on the second floor of a five-story br…
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 18,913
For sale inexpensive three-room apartment on the second floor of a brick house in the very c…
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 11,618
For sale one bedroom apartment in a three-apartment building on the street Z. Kosmodemyanska…
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 24,317
For sale a good two-room apartment in the city center. The rooms are large, the corridor is …
2 room apartment
Ros, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
38 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 8,015
For sale inexpensive well-kept one-bedroom apartment with cosmetic repairs in Russia. Apartm…
4 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
131 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 44,581
Excellent two-level four-room apartment for sale in a semi-detached house with a personal pl…
2 room apartment
Subacy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 7,205
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment with all amenities near Volkovysk in the village of Subo…
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 20,354
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 13,509
For sale a good one-room apartment on the second floor of a five-story brick house in an exc…
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 18,643
Excellent one-room apartment for sale with a neat residential repair at the seventh school. …
2 room apartment
Ros, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 9,456
For sale one bedroom apartment in the city of Russia on the fourth floor of a five-story pan…
5 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 51,335
Great location of the house. Of the 3 loggias, a cool view of the city. The house is equippe…
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 13,779
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment with a personal plot and household buildings in Volkovys…
Apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
50 m²
€ 9,006
Old half houses, plot, garden, household buildings. Second floor equipment is possible
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 31,522
For sale one bedroom apartment with a neat repair on the 6th floor of a 9-story brick house …
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 24,857
Excellent one bedroom apartment for sale in the city center on the ground floor of a nine-st…
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 23,686
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 15,220
The house is located in the city center. Near the cinema, Euroopt, bank. It is possible to t…
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 15,220
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 18,823
The house is located in the city center, near Lenin Square, a short distance from the market…
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 18,823
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 23,326
The house is located in the center of the microdistrict, there is all the infrastructure.Kin…
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 26,568
Very spacious apartment on the fourth floor in a nine-story house on the street.Zholudeva. H…
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 24,317
Three-room apartment for sale without repair near secondary school No. 7. On the 4 floor of …
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 21,164
For sale one bedroom apartment in Volkovysk. Located in a quiet, peaceful place at ul. Dovat…
2 room apartment
Ros, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 9,907
Developed infrastructure for a comfortable stay: Three stores of food and household goods su…
Properties features in Vawkavysk District, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map