Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Varonicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Bliznica, Belarus
House
Bliznica, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,408
Housein Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 5,922

Properties features in Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir