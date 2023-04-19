Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Varapajeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Varapajeva, Belarus
House
Varapajeva, Belarus
146 m²
€ 38,354
About the house: a house in the style of Provence is sold, with an area of 147.26 square met…
Housein Varapajeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Varapajeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 6,865
Land for sale with house in d. Rudka. & Nbsp; Vitebsk region, Postavsky district, 177 km fro…

