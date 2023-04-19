Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Verkhnyadzvinsk District
  5. Valyniecki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Valyniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Valyncy, Belarus
Cottage
Valyncy, Belarus
137 m²
€ 24,601
Housein Valyncy, Belarus
House
Valyncy, Belarus
66 m²
€ 6,196
In the agricultural town of Volyntsy, Verkhnedvinsky district, a two-story brick house with …

Properties features in Valyniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir