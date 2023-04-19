Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Verkhnyadzvinsk District
  5. Valyniecki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Valyniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottagein Valyncy, Belarus
Cottage
Valyncy, Belarus
137 m²
€ 24,601
Housein Valyncy, Belarus
House
Valyncy, Belarus
66 m²
€ 6,196
In the agricultural town of Volyntsy, Verkhnedvinsky district, a two-story brick house with …

