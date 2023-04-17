Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Valozhyn
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Valozhyn, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
73 m²
€ 33,684
Brick residential building for sale on the street Chapaeva in Volozhina. The area of the hou…
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
71 m²
€ 25,490
  Two houses for sale in. Volozhine! Two adjacent plots of 11.5 acres and 10 acres. Pro…
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
57 m²
€ 31,863
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
277 m²
€ 40,967
We sell a house in. Volozhina Quiet green street. A house with a basement and loft that can …
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
78 m²
€ 36,415
¡For sale a large and warm house in the center of Volozhina! All infrastructure is well deve…
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
87 m²
€ 39,146
