  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Valozhyn
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Valozhyn, Belarus

2 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 22,668
2 bedroom apartment in the center of Volozhina! Address: Volozyn, st. Partizanskaya, d. 12 …
4 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
4 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 29,132
4 bedroom apartment in the center of Volozhin near a picturesque park with a lake! Address: …
2 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 24,489
Great spacious apartment in the city center! Shops, bank, school, kindergarten. The area is …
1 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 18,207
For sale 1 bedroom apartment of 35.1 sq.m in the district center of. Volozhin. Good layout o…
3 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/2 Floor
€ 28,221
5 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
5 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 88 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 31,863
2 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,387
For sale 2-room apartment in Volozhyn on the street 50 years of October. The house is wooden…
