Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Rakauski sielski Saviet
10
Harodzkauski sielski Saviet
1
Piarsajski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
251 m²
€ 253,259
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 26 km from MKAD to d. Buzun, Volozhinsky district surr…

Properties features in Valozhyn District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go