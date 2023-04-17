Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Valozhyn, Belarus

13 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 22,668
2 bedroom apartment in the center of Volozhina! Address: Volozyn, st. Partizanskaya, d. 12 …
4 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
4 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 29,132
4 bedroom apartment in the center of Volozhin near a picturesque park with a lake! Address: …
2 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 24,489
Great spacious apartment in the city center! Shops, bank, school, kindergarten. The area is …
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
73 m²
€ 33,684
Brick residential building for sale on the street Chapaeva in Volozhina. The area of the hou…
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
71 m²
€ 25,490
  Two houses for sale in. Volozhine! Two adjacent plots of 11.5 acres and 10 acres. Pro…
1 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 18,207
For sale 1 bedroom apartment of 35.1 sq.m in the district center of. Volozhin. Good layout o…
3 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/2 Floor
€ 28,221
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
57 m²
€ 31,863
5 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
5 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 88 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 31,863
2 room apartmentin Valozhyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,387
For sale 2-room apartment in Volozhyn on the street 50 years of October. The house is wooden…
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
277 m²
€ 40,967
We sell a house in. Volozhina Quiet green street. A house with a basement and loft that can …
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
78 m²
€ 36,415
¡For sale a large and warm house in the center of Volozhina! All infrastructure is well deve…
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
87 m²
€ 39,146
