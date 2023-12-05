Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Valieuski sielski Saviet
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Valieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden in Valieuka, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden
Valieuka, Belarus
Area 131 m²
€229,954
Properties features in Valieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
