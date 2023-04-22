Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Uzdzienski sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 24,783
For sale & nbsp; a house with a plot of 15.18 acres in a calm secluded & nbsp; & nbsp; place…

Properties features in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir