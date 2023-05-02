Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Uzda
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Uzda, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
3 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 14,496
3-room apartment in a private house with a plot in the center of Uzda! Address: g. Uzda, st.…
2 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 6,929
Apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, Uzden district, pl. Freedom, 4.…
3 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 30,997
For sale apartment in the center of Uzda, on 4 Stepanova Street. Minsk region, 56 km fr…
2 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 25,527
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Uzda, st. Pervomaiskaya, 44. Minsk region, 55 km from MKA…
2 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 29,083
Cozy apartment for sale in a good area, city center. Uzda, st. Sovetskaya, 25/2. Located an …
3 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 40,570
Cozy apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, st. Sovetskaya, 9. Located an a…
4 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
4 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 79 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 45,128
2 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 25,527
1 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
1 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 21,424
An apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, ul. Stepanova, 6. There is a…
3 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,142
For sale is a 3 bedroom apartment in a good apartment with all amenities in Uzda, in Partiza…
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
87 m²
€ 45,493
Apartment in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place for life and recreation is offered in on…
3 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 45,493
A flat in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place to live and recreation is offered in one of…
3 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 49,231
1 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
1 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 22,336
For sale apartment for clean decoration. Minsk region, g. Uzda, st. Sovetskaya, 1.   Lo…
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
56 m²
€ 13,675
2 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,675
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir