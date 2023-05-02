Belarus
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Show properties list
Uzda
Belarus
Minsk Region
Uzda District
Uzda
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Uzda, Belarus
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 14,496
3-room apartment in a private house with a plot in the center of Uzda! Address: g. Uzda, st.…
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 6,929
Apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, Uzden district, pl. Freedom, 4.…
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 30,997
For sale apartment in the center of Uzda, on 4 Stepanova Street. Minsk region, 56 km fr…
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 25,527
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Uzda, st. Pervomaiskaya, 44. Minsk region, 55 km from MKA…
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 29,083
Cozy apartment for sale in a good area, city center. Uzda, st. Sovetskaya, 25/2. Located an …
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 40,570
Cozy apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, st. Sovetskaya, 9. Located an a…
4 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
79 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 45,128
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 25,527
1 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 21,424
An apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, ul. Stepanova, 6. There is a…
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 18,142
For sale is a 3 bedroom apartment in a good apartment with all amenities in Uzda, in Partiza…
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
87 m²
€ 45,493
Apartment in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place for life and recreation is offered in on…
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 45,493
A flat in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place to live and recreation is offered in one of…
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
76 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 49,231
1 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 22,336
For sale apartment for clean decoration. Minsk region, g. Uzda, st. Sovetskaya, 1. Lo…
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
56 m²
€ 13,675
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 13,675
