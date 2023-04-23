Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Usiazski sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 5,407
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 14,329
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 14,419
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 7,930
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 15,320
For sale 48 km from MKAD; in ST « Energy Engine » with 2 sections S = 12.84 ( 6 + 6.84 ) acr…
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 13,428
country house on a large plot near the forest in the village. Spackery! Address: d. Shpakivs…
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 25,233
House for sale in d. Antopolie Smolevichi district. Moscow direction, 40 km from MKAD. …
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 81,017
For sale excellent house in a chic place near the forest! The house is located 25 min…
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
258 m²
€ 221,692
Cottage d. Vysokoe ( Moscow for example, 24 km from MKAD ). Area 260 sq.m. on a plot of 23 a…
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
347 m²
€ 333,438
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 27,035
Residential building for sale in the village. Kalliki Smolevichi district 48 km from MKAD . …
House
Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
220 m²
€ 73,897
House for sale in d. Curve Berez Smolevichi district, 30 km from MKAD Moscow direction, 6 km…
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 13,338
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 20,727
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 7,209
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,192
For sale plot near the forest with a cottage from the log house. Start of construction 2015-…
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 35,957
A solid house for sale in an elegant place. Two large rooms on the ground floor of 33m2 and…
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 8,922
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
Price on request
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
111 m²
€ 49,565
and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; Well maintained house for sale ( pr…
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 m²
€ 6,218
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
231 m²
€ 42,356
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 18,024
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 21,899
Cozy cottage for sale with a private plot House from the log house. Veranda is externally em…
Properties features in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map