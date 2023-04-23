Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Usiazski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 5,407
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 14,329
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 14,419
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 7,930
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 15,320
For sale 48 km from MKAD; in ST « Energy Engine » with 2 sections S = 12.84 ( 6 + 6.84 ) acr…
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 13,428
country house on a large plot near the forest in the village. Spackery! Address: d. Shpakivs…
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 25,233
House for sale in d. Antopolie Smolevichi district. Moscow direction, 40 km from MKAD. …
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 81,017
For sale excellent house in a chic place near the forest!   The house is located 25 min…
Cottage in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
258 m²
€ 221,692
Cottage d. Vysokoe ( Moscow for example, 24 km from MKAD ). Area 260 sq.m. on a plot of 23 a…
Cottage in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
347 m²
€ 333,438
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 27,035
Residential building for sale in the village. Kalliki Smolevichi district 48 km from MKAD . …
House in Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
House
Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
220 m²
€ 73,897
House for sale in d. Curve Berez Smolevichi district, 30 km from MKAD Moscow direction, 6 km…
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 13,338
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 20,727
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 7,209
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,192
For sale plot near the forest with a cottage from the log house. Start of construction 2015-…
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 35,957
A solid house for sale in an elegant place. Two large rooms on the ground floor of 33m2 and…
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 8,922
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
Price on request
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
111 m²
€ 49,565
  and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; Well maintained house for sale ( pr…
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 m²
€ 6,218
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
231 m²
€ 42,356
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 18,024
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 21,899
Cozy cottage for sale with a private plot House from the log house. Veranda is externally em…

Properties features in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir