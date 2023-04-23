Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Usiazski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
258 m²
€ 221,692
Cottage d. Vysokoe ( Moscow for example, 24 km from MKAD ). Area 260 sq.m. on a plot of 23 a…
Cottage in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
347 m²
€ 333,438

Properties features in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir