  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Usiazski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,925
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet, calm and beautiful place in the village. Kamenka, s…
1 room apartment in Usyazh, Belarus
1 room apartment
Usyazh, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 20,727
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in a quiet, calm and beautiful village of Usyazh! Total area - …
3 room apartment in Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 28,838
     For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor in a 2-storey brick hou…
3 room apartment in Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 36,047
Apartment address: Minsk region, Smolevichy district.  d Curve Birch. Central Street, 4…
2 room apartment in Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kryvaja Biaroza, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,972
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the village. Curve Berez of the Smolevichi district in a 2-s…
3 room apartment in Usyazh, Belarus
3 room apartment
Usyazh, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 41,455
Cozy apartment with good repair in the landscaped village of Usyazh Smolevichsky district. A…
2 room apartment in Usyazh, Belarus
2 room apartment
Usyazh, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,212
Sale of a 2-room apartment, Usyazh, Smolevichsky district, Moscow, for example, 27 km from M…
3 room apartment in Usyazh, Belarus
3 room apartment
Usyazh, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,530
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the village of Usyazh2/2 & nbsp; storey brick house, area 62…
3 room apartment in Usyazh, Belarus
3 room apartment
Usyazh, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,530
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the village of Usyazh, on the street Sovetskaya, house 2 Apa…

Properties features in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

