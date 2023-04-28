Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Ushachy District
  5. Ushachy
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Ushachy, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Ushachy, Belarus
Cottage
Ushachy, Belarus
195 m²
€ 40,792
House for sale in g.p. Ushachi, st. Mamkina House brick 2012 p. 3 levels. Completely ready t…
House in Ushachy, Belarus
House
Ushachy, Belarus
65 m²
€ 15,410
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir