Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Ushachy District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Ushachy District, Belarus

Ushachy
1
Viarkudski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
226 m²
€ 227,593
Cottagein Ushachy, Belarus
Cottage
Ushachy, Belarus
195 m²
€ 40,967
House for sale in g.p. Ushachi, st. Mamkina House brick 2012 p. 3 levels. Completely ready t…

Properties features in Ushachy District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go