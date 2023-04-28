Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Ushachy District
  5. Ushachy

Residential properties for sale in Ushachy, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Ushachy, Belarus
Cottage
Ushachy, Belarus
195 m²
€ 40,792
House for sale in g.p. Ushachi, st. Mamkina House brick 2012 p. 3 levels. Completely ready t…
House in Ushachy, Belarus
House
Ushachy, Belarus
65 m²
€ 15,410


