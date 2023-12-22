Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Usacki sielski Saviet
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Usacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in Usacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room cottage
Usacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
In a picturesque, ecologically clean place, right on the shore of the lake, on a plot of 50 …
€79,965
Leave a request

Properties features in Usacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir