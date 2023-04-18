Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Urycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Uryckaje, Belarus
House
Uryckaje, Belarus
116 m²
€ 34,594
The sale of an unfinished residential building is made of 250 mm galvanized log in complianc…
Housein Uryckaje, Belarus
House
Uryckaje, Belarus
74 m²
Price on request
For sale log cabin in the center of ag.Uritsky. In good condition. The corner section is 24 …

