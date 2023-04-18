Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Urycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,028
2 room apartmentin Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 40,056
A unique offer of 2 in 1 on the real estate market for lovers and cities and cottages! Gomel…
2 room apartmentin Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 40,056
A unique offer of 2 in 1 on the real estate market for lovers and cities and cottages! In a …
2 room apartmentin Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/9 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,408
4 room apartmentin Uryckaje, Belarus
4 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 33,684
4 room apartmentin Uryckaje, Belarus
4 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 70 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 33,684
Housein Uryckaje, Belarus
House
Uryckaje, Belarus
116 m²
€ 34,594
The sale of an unfinished residential building is made of 250 mm galvanized log in complianc…
Housein Uryckaje, Belarus
House
Uryckaje, Belarus
74 m²
Price on request
For sale log cabin in the center of ag.Uritsky. In good condition. The corner section is 24 …

Properties features in Urycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Mir