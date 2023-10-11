Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with furniture in Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment with furniture
Urecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
2-bedroom apartment with good repair Address: g. p. Urechye, Lesnaya str., D. 102. ⁇ ҡ For …
€14,051
3 room apartment in city center in Darasino, Belarus
3 room apartment in city center
Darasino, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Three bedroom apartment for sale with excellent layout! Address: d. Dorosino, st. Rogovsky …
€4,244

