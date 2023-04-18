Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Turynski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Sitniki, Belarus
House
Sitniki, Belarus
134 m²
€ 60,895
Ready house with a plot in a picturesque place Address: ah. Sitniki, st. Solar.   武 Ex…
Housein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 25,035
Brick house on a well-groomed plot in the village. Ananichi Address: d. Ananichi 武 two-stor…
Housein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 40,876
Plot - 13.72 acres, residential building & ndash; 126 m2, basement & ndash; 43 m2, extension…
Housein Sitniki, Belarus
House
Sitniki, Belarus
250 m²
€ 59,174
Offered for sale a well-built unfinished structure (box of the house) from Keramzitobeton bl…

Properties features in Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir