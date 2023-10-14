Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Turynski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver, with garage in Svietly Bor, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver, with garage
Svietly Bor, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/2
€10,464

Properties features in Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir