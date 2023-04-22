Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Tracciakouski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Jodki, Belarus
4 room apartment
Jodki, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 171 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,541
The second floor of ( half-dome ) two-story brick house in ag. Yodki. The house is located 1…

Properties features in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir