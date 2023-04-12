Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Belarus

in Kobryn
32
in Maladzyechna
12
in Slonim
20
in Zhodzina
10
in Vítebsk
19
in Telminski sielski Saviet
51
in Haranski sielski Saviet
43
in Smalyavichy
30
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 89,774
3 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 52,215
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 44,795
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 29,314
For sale a house in a club-type village in the village. Meduhovo Gainen Village Council & nb…
2 room apartmentin Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,038
Villa 4 room villain Minsk, Belarus
Villa 4 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,355,377
Продается красивая, недавно построенная двух этажная вилла, расположенная в тихом месте в ок…
3 room apartmentin Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 55,879
3 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 52,215
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
188 m²
€ 685,211
Sell the cottage, ag. Kolodischi, Minsk R-n, Moscow ex., 5 km from MKADhttp ://anexpert.by/v…
2 room apartmentin Belaazersk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belaazersk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 16,489
Housein Lukski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lukski sielski Saviet, Belarus
115 m²
€ 5,496
House for sale without interior decoration in a beautiful place among oaks. House of blocks,…
Housein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 210,693
A comfortable cottage for sale in ST Scientist ( 12 km from MKAD )! The house is located in …

