New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Belarus
Townhouses
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Belarus
in Kobryn
32
in Maladzyechna
12
in Slonim
20
in Zhodzina
10
in Vítebsk
19
in Telminski sielski Saviet
51
in Haranski sielski Saviet
43
in Smalyavichy
30
in cerninski sielski Saviet
56
in Mazyr
8
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
20
in Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
50
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet
33
in Vawkavysk
22
in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
23
in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
20
in Polatsk
13
in Nieharelski sielski Saviet
32
in Lahojski sielski Saviet
39
Townhouse
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 89,774
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 52,215
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 44,795
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 29,314
For sale a house in a club-type village in the village. Meduhovo Gainen Village Council & nb…
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,038
Villa 4 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,355,377
Продается красивая, недавно построенная двух этажная вилла, расположенная в тихом месте в ок…
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
77 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 55,879
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 52,215
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
188 m²
€ 685,211
Sell the cottage, ag. Kolodischi, Minsk R-n, Moscow ex., 5 km from MKADhttp ://anexpert.by/v…
2 room apartment
Belaazersk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 16,489
House
Lukski sielski Saviet, Belarus
115 m²
€ 5,496
House for sale without interior decoration in a beautiful place among oaks. House of blocks,…
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 210,693
A comfortable cottage for sale in ST Scientist ( 12 km from MKAD )! The house is located in …
