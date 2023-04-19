Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Tevielski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 3,462
A solid and cozy wooden house in Zalesye is offered for sale. House built in 1947, one-story…
Housein Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
169 m²
€ 123,006
I will sell the house, the village of Kleshchi, Kobrinsky district, Brest, for example, 303 …

