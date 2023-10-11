Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Terehovskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Terehovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House in Terehovka, Belarus
House
Terehovka, Belarus
Area 104 m²
One-apartment residential building for sale, a.g. Terukhovka. The house has a large area wit…
€7,544

