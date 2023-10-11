Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Terehovskiy selskiy Sovet

Residential properties for sale in Terehovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Terehovka, Belarus
House
Terehovka, Belarus
Area 104 m²
One-apartment residential building for sale, a.g. Terukhovka. The house has a large area wit…
€7,544

