Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Talachyn District
  5. Talachyn
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Talachyn, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Talachyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Talachyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 16,036
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir