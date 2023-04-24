Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Svietlahorsk District, Belarus

8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,506
2 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/12 Floor
€ 12,617
2 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 14,419
We offer for sale a two-room apartment located on the driveway of Veresnevsky, 3 in the city…
3 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 18,024
We offer for sale a three-room apartment located in the metro station Molodezhny, 3 in the c…
3 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 40,553
3 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 7/9 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 12,166
4 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 59 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,419
For sale 4 bedroom apartment, g.Svetlogorsk Mr. Molodezhny 12 Near the house there are a lar…

Mir