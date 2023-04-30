Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Svatkauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Svatki, Belarus
House
Svatki, Belarus
73 m²
€ 22,467
House in Svatki, Belarus
House
Svatki, Belarus
67 m²
€ 12,851
I will sell the house in a picturesque place, located in the zone of the National Park Naroc…
House in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 24,264
For sale a beautiful country house ( estate ) in the village of Matski ( Narochansky Krai ) …
House in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 98,854
For sale a new, two-story, eco-labeled log house. The house is located in a picturesque plac…

Properties features in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir