  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Svatkauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Svatki, Belarus
House
Svatki, Belarus
73 m²
€ 22,467
House in Svatki, Belarus
House
Svatki, Belarus
67 m²
€ 12,851
I will sell the house in a picturesque place, located in the zone of the National Park Naroc…
House in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 24,264
For sale a beautiful country house ( estate ) in the village of Matski ( Narochansky Krai ) …
House in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 98,854
For sale a new, two-story, eco-labeled log house. The house is located in a picturesque plac…

