Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Svabski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 9,923
House with a beautiful fruiting garden in the village of Krokva Address: d. Crocva, per. Lak…
Housein Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 10,014
For sale log house in the village ( readiness 100 percent, the house is free and ready for l…
Housein Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 19,118
For sale a plot of 25 acres with a canned structure of 82% readiness. Gas and light on the s…
Housein Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 40,967
Favorite sales location in the Logoisk district, The property in the village of Oreshniki is…
Housein Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 19,937
Housein Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,116
For sale plot with unfinished frame-filled house The area of the house is 8x9 m with an atti…

Properties features in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir