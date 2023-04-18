Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Vawkavysk District
  5. Subacki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Subacy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Subacy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 7,323
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment with all amenities near Volkovysk in the village of Subo…

Properties features in Subacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir