Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Studios
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Belarus
in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
11
in Lida
58
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
10
in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
10
in Fanipalski sielski Saviet
85
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
9
in Rakauski sielski Saviet
1
in Borovlyany
43
in Zabalocki sielski Saviet
4
in Matykalski sielski Saviet
3
in Kobryn
35
in Maladzyechna
54
in Slonim
52
in Zhodzina
51
in Vítebsk
32
in Telminski sielski Saviet
1
in Haranski sielski Saviet
7
in Smalyavichy
23
in cerninski sielski Saviet
2
in Mazyr
47
Show more
Show less
Studio apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Lieskauka, Belarus
178 m²
€ 91,606
House for sale with a plot of 15 acres (NZKS). The house is lined with artificial stone, all…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 73,330
Promotions!! Apartment in LCD Park Chelyuskintsev Apartment in the new building – a g…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
16/25 Floor
€ 34,709
To your attention one-room apartment with a free layout in a 25-story building “ London ” Qu…
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
7/15 Floor
€ 66,872
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 89,224
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 89,774
Developed social, transport and trade infrastructure: Shops, pharmacy, bank, rsz, law offic…
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
78 m²
€ 54,963
Sale of residential-type cottage in Brest district, Radvanich direction 962899Dachny residen…
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 31,970
We work from the owner, buying this facility BUY does not pay the commission ( in general ) …
Apartment
Hradno, Belarus
82 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 21,985
For sale 1/2 of the share in a four-room apartment. Leninsky district of Grodno, on Limoges …
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
5/13 Floor
€ 35,268
Lot 5071. One bedroom apartment in the eastern part of the city. Spacious room, spacious kit…
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 114,507
House
Krupauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 64,124
For sale a one-story log house with loft in Chekhov. First floor of a living room. Heating i…
Properties features in Belarus
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map