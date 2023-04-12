Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Belarus

in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
11
in Lida
58
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
10
in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
10
in Fanipalski sielski Saviet
85
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
9
in Rakauski sielski Saviet
1
in Borovlyany
43
Housein Lieskauka, Belarus
House
Lieskauka, Belarus
178 m²
€ 91,606
House for sale with a plot of 15 acres (NZKS). The house is lined with artificial stone, all…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 73,330
Promotions!! Apartment in LCD Park Chelyuskintsev   Apartment in the new building – a g…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 16/25 Floor
€ 34,709
To your attention one-room apartment with a free layout in a 25-story building “ London ” Qu…
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 66,872
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 89,224
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 89,774
Developed social, transport and trade infrastructure: Shops, pharmacy, bank, rsz, law offic…
Housein Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
78 m²
€ 54,963
Sale of residential-type cottage in Brest district, Radvanich direction 962899Dachny residen…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 31,970
We work from the owner, buying this facility BUY does not pay the commission ( in general ) …
Apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
Apartment
Hradno, Belarus
82 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 21,985
For sale 1/2 of the share in a four-room apartment. Leninsky district of Grodno, on Limoges …
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/13 Floor
€ 35,268
Lot 5071. One bedroom apartment in the eastern part of the city. Spacious room, spacious kit…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 114,507
Housein Krupauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krupauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 64,124
For sale a one-story log house with loft in Chekhov. First floor of a living room. Heating i…

