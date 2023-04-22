Houses for sale in Stowbtsy, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
84 m²
€ 31,541
Convenient location: quiet place within the city. The house is ready for year-round living: …
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,059
The house is located in the city of Stolbtsy ( Akinchitsa microdistrict ) 63 km from Minsk a…
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 35,957
A solid house for sale in. Columns. Minsk region, 64 km from MKAD.   The house is locat…
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
133 m²
€ 62,993
On sale is a spacious and bright house for a large family of 133.2 m2 on SNB!   On the …
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
143 m²
€ 80,926
For sale an excellent house with all amenities and a garage for two cars. The house has a ce…
Cottage in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Cottage
Stowbtsy, Belarus
173 m²
€ 53,891
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
311 m²
€ 24,783
House for sale in.Columns on the street Socialist. Near the station and infrastructure. Hous…
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
130 m²
€ 76,601
Residential building for sale in cottage development 2007.p. The house is two-level, on the …
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
54 m²
€ 17,573
Sell the house, the city of Kolbol, Brest, for example, 62.1 km from the МКАД1 level, walls …
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
113 m²
€ 29,739
Residential building, Kolbol, st. Titova1 level, walls - wood, roof - metal, year of constru…
