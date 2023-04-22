Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Stowbtsy
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Stowbtsy, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,565
Three bedroom apartment for sale with a good location! g. Stolbtsy, St. Central, 5.  Th…
Apartment in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
36 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 9,012
For sale 29/50 shares of a two-room apartment ( room with a balcony and half of the area & n…
Apartment in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
69 m²
€ 24,332
Part of the house for sale in Stolbtsy . According to the documents, this is a separate 3 & …
2 room apartment in Stowbtsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,541
Sale of the 2-roomed apartment. Columns, Brest e.g., 70 km from МКАД2/2 этажного the p…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir